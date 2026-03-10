Five Iranian women’ soccer player granted asylum in Australia: See full list

Australia has granted a humanitarian visa to five soccer players from the Iranian women’s national soccer team after the players protested by remaining silent during the national anthem at the Asian Cup.

The players who are identified as:

Fatemah Pasandideh

Zahra Ghanbari

Zahra Sarbali

Atefeh Ramazanzadeh

Mona Hamoudi

All of them have been shifted to a safe location, as confirmed by the Australian federal police.

Immigration Minister Tony Burke stated, “The women were moved to a safe location.”

He added that the players “want to be clear that they are not political activists. They are athletes who want to be safe.”

The concerns about the safety of the Iranian soccer player were raised last week when the team stood silently during their national anthem before a match against South Korea.

As reported by CNN, sources close to the teams confirmed that the players faced threats against their families.

The remaining squad has left Australia for Iran, although their travel route remains unclear.

Iranian state media reported that the Attorney General’s office encouraged the team to return, describing them as “children of this very land” who acted “unintentionally” due to “enemy schemes.”