 
Geo News

Five Iranian women' soccer player granted asylum in Australia: See full list

Australia grants asylum to five Iranian soccer players after anthem protest

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

March 10, 2026

Five Iranian women’ soccer player granted asylum in Australia: See full list
Five Iranian women’ soccer player granted asylum in Australia: See full list

Australia has granted a humanitarian visa to five soccer players from the Iranian women’s national soccer team after the players protested by remaining silent during the national anthem at the Asian Cup.

The players who are identified as:

  • Fatemah Pasandideh
  • Zahra Ghanbari
  • Zahra Sarbali
  • Atefeh Ramazanzadeh
  • Mona Hamoudi

All of them have been shifted to a safe location, as confirmed by the Australian federal police.

Immigration Minister Tony Burke stated, “The women were moved to a safe location.”

He added that the players “want to be clear that they are not political activists. They are athletes who want to be safe.”

The concerns about the safety of the Iranian soccer player were raised last week when the team stood silently during their national anthem before a match against South Korea.

As reported by CNN, sources close to the teams confirmed that the players faced threats against their families.

The remaining squad has left Australia for Iran, although their travel route remains unclear.

Iranian state media reported that the Attorney General’s office encouraged the team to return, describing them as “children of this very land” who acted “unintentionally” due to “enemy schemes.”

What time will NASA's 600 kg satellite crash to Earth today— 14 years after launch?
What time will NASA's 600 kg satellite crash to Earth today— 14 years after launch?
Why did K-pop icon Heeseung leave ENHYPEN? Here's what we know
Why did K-pop icon Heeseung leave ENHYPEN? Here's what we know
49ers snag star WR Mike Evans in multi-million-dollar deal from Buccaneers
49ers snag star WR Mike Evans in multi-million-dollar deal from Buccaneers
Alexander brothers convicted in sex trafficking case: Here's every detail you need to know
Alexander brothers convicted in sex trafficking case: Here's every detail you need to know
Microsoft launches $99 office 365 E7 bundle with Copilot AI: Here's everything to know
Microsoft launches $99 office 365 E7 bundle with Copilot AI: Here's everything to know
Oil drops to $85 per barrel after Trump signals Iran war nearing end
Oil drops to $85 per barrel after Trump signals Iran war nearing end
FA Cup quarter-final draw sets up blockbuster Manchester City vs Liverpool clash
FA Cup quarter-final draw sets up blockbuster Manchester City vs Liverpool clash
Bears sign linebacker Devin Bush to three-year $30 million deal
Bears sign linebacker Devin Bush to three-year $30 million deal