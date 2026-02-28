 
Geo News

Key European country openly condemns US-Israeli attack on Iran

Madrid called for an immediate de-escalation

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

February 28, 2026

Spain has openly condemned the United States (U.S.) and Israel’s joint military action against Iran, marking a major shift in policy from other European states.

The Kingdom of Spain, in recent years, has emerged as one of the most outspoken critics of the U.S. unilateral actions against other countries and Israel’s war against Palestine.

In a statement on X (formerly Twitter), Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez rejected the "unilateral military action” by the U.S. and Israel.

He said the attack represents an escalation and contributes to a more uncertain international order, adding, “We likewise reject the Iranian regime’s actions.”

Madrid called for an immediate de-escalation and full respect for international law, adding, “We cannot afford another prolonged and devastating war in the Middle East.”

Sanchez urged both countries to return to the dialogue table and find a lasting political solution to the situation.

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres also condemned Israeli-U.S. strikes on Iran and the subsequent retaliation by Iran.

Other European countries refrained from directly condemning the U.S. actions, although French President Emmanuel Macron described the strikes on Islamic Republic as an “outbreak of war”.

France has also requested an urgent meeting of the United Nations Security Council.

