ENHYPEN weekly series suffers following Heeseung shocking exit

Heeseung's departure from ENHYPHEN leaves question and concerns among fans

Heeseung, the frontman of Korean rock band ENHYPHEN, sudden departure from the band has created a lot of chaos online.

On March 10, record label BELIFT LAB announced that the 24-year-old has decided to step down from the group with an aim to pursue solo career.

They further mentioned that the group will now be performing as six-members.

Following his surprising exit, fans flooded the internet with questions about why Heeseung can’t take up independent opportunities while remaining a member of the band.

ENHYPHEN label especially released a statement addressing the backlash saying, “We concluded that allowing Heeseung to focus fully on his career as a solo artist, rather than pursuing solo activities within the team, would be the most fulfilling approach for both ENHYPEN and Heeseung.”

As per the latest update, the band’s weekly series titled "EN-O-CLOCK" has also been put on halt amid Heeseung’s departure backlash.

ENHYPHEN Weekly Series Postponed:

The official paged of the popular boyband announced in X post, “We would like to inform you about the “EN-O’ CLOCK” series. The “EN-O’ CLOCK” series, which was scheduled to be released every Thursday, will be taking a short break.”

BELIFT shared that the show will now return with better content in April.

ENHYPHEN, which was formed in 2020, is now left with six members including Jay, Jake, Sunghoon, Sunoo, Jungwon, Ni-Ki after Heeseung’s exit.