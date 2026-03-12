Tom Holland breaks cover after stylist hints he already wed Zendaya

The couple confirmed their engagement in January last year

Tom Holland has made his first public appearance since wedding rumours involving him and Zendaya emerged in the media.

The Spider-Man actor, 29, was seen enjoying a walk in Miami, Florida, on Wednesday, with his left had visibly ringless- unlike his fiancée Zendaya.

As for style, Tom kept it casual in a fitted white T-shirt and jeans.

For the unversed, the couple confirmed their engagement in January last year.

They first met on the set of Spider-Man: Homecoming in 2016, with their romance officially confirmed in 2021 after they were photographed together.

Meanwhile, several AI-generated images of Zendaya and Holland’s supposed wedding have been circulating online and going viral, confusing fans.

The rumours gained further traction when Zendaya's longtime stylist Law Roach claimed that the couple had already said 'I do' during a red carpet interview at the 32nd Annual Actor Awards over the past weekend.

Zendaya also previously drew attention by wearing a gold band on her Index finger during Paris Fashion Week.

She looked stunning in a bridal white skirt with an a-symmetric hemline.

The 29-year-old coordinated the look with a matching shirt featuring an elongated collar and cinched her waist with a chunky black belt.

It is also note worthy that Tom and Zendaya have not yet spoken about their marriage.

Appearing on the red carpet, Law Roach told a reporter: 'The wedding has already happened. You missed it.'

When the reporter pressed Roach on whether he was joking or not, he replied: ‘It’s very true.’

Before this, Zendaya had already sparked marriage rumours when she wore a dazzling diamond on her left-hand ring finger.