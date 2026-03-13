Blake Lively launches final attack against Justin Baldoni as trial nears

Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni's lawsuit drama reaches final stages ahead of trial in May

Blake Lively has fired a new bullet against Justin Baldoni as their It Ends With Us trial looms closer, after they failed to reach a settlement.

The 38-year-old actress launched a new attack against the filmmaker, 42, to judge in order to dismiss his latest attempt to dismiss her allegations against him.

The Gossip Girl alum filed the motion to Judge Lewis J. Liman in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, on Thursday, March 12, in support of her earlier claims.

The letter argued that the courts should not dismiss a case only because of Baldoni’s appeal, after evidence has been gathered in her support.

Lively’s attorney wrote that dismissing a complaint at that stage “would hardly serve the efficient or just resolution of disputes” if ample evidence already supports her case.

This comes after the Jane the Virgin star appealed to the judge for the dismissal of Lively’s case through a series of legal steps, including the summary judgement.

However, the Another Simple Favor actress and her team have strongly condemned the appeal.

The incoming trial between Baldoni and Lively is scheduled to convene on May 18.

Lively filed the harassment case against her co-star in 2024. He filed a $400 million countersuit which was later dismissed by the court.