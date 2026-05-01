‘Devil Wears Prada' sequel adds mysterious new assistant to Runway

Simone Ashley has shared new details about her role in The Devil Wears Prada 2, giving fans first clear idea of her character before the film’s release.

The 31-year-old actress plays Amiri, who works closely with Miranda Priestly, the powerful fashion editor played by Meryl Streep.

Ashley described her character as bold, confident and very different from the nervous assistant seen in the original film.

She explained that fans may expect her to be similar to Emily Blunt’s character from the 2006 movie but said Amiri has a completely different personality.

Instead of being anxious, she is calm, strong and even a bit mysterious.

However, Ashley also talked about working with the cast, including Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci.

She said that the atmosphere on set was fun and relaxed, with many of jokes and music between scenes.

The sequel brings back the original stars as the fashion world continues inside the story, with Miranda once again leading the magazine Runway.

The original film became a huge success in 2006 and many fans are now excited to see how the story continues with new characters added to the mix.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 is expected to be one of the most talked about releases now.