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Dua Lipa opens up about intentions behind making unexpected music

Dua Lipa reveals how music defies fans' expectations from her

By
Geo News Digital Desk
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Published May 01, 2026

Dua Lipa opens up about intentions behind making unexpected music
Dua Lipa reveals how music defies fans' expectations from her

Dua Lipa does not alter her perspective about songwriting because of fans' criticism or expectations, as she shared in a new interview.

The 30-year-old pop superstar, who has always been more inclined towards dance pop, and electric pop genres of music, has heard fans' requests for more emotional hits from her, but that would not feel truthful to her.

The Levitating hitmaker noted, “People expect me to make sad, emotional ballads, but that’s not who I am. How do you expect melancholic music from the happiest girl in the world? It defies my purpose,” in conversation with Elle UK.

While Lipa has not given fans emotional ballads like Taylor Swift, or Olivia Rodrigo, she has provided them with songs of the summer like Levitating, Dance The Night, and more. 

Reacting to her honest sentiments, fans flocked to social media and wrote, "such a diva I love her so much," and "her music suits her personality."

A third chimed in, "I like Happy Dua."

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