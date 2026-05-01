Zayn Malik makes 'devastating' announcement about 'KONNAKOL' tour

Zayn Malik suffers major setback ahead of much-anticipated tour

Zayn Malik made an important announcement regarding his upcoming KONNAKOL tour, which left fans heartbroken.

The 33-year-old singer took to Instagram on Friday, May 1, and confirmed that he has cancelled all his US tour dates due to being hospitalised for unannounced illness.

The Pillowtalk hitmaker wrote on Stories, "To my fans: Thank you so much for all the support and love you’ve shown me on the album release and more importantly your love, prayers, and well wishes for my health. I’ve felt it, and it’s meant the world. I’ve been at home recovering and I’m doing well and will be better and stronger than before."

Malik continued, “I’ve had to take another look at my schedule for the months ahead and have to reduce the number of shows on the KONNAKOL Tour. I want to make sure I still get out and see as many of you as I possibly can. I’m really looking forward to playing these shows for you, and I hope to see the rest of you around the world very soon. Big Love, Z.”

The Dusk Till Dawn singer was hospitalised in the UK two weeks ago, on the release day of his album.

While the illness has not been specified, fans have all gathered to send their best wishes and prayers for his speedy recovery.