Rachel Zegler shares cryptic message about past romances

Actress Rachel Zegler recently got fans talking after posting about her past relationships on social media.

The 24 year old shared some photos and updates, including a meme that read, “I can't wait to be a girlfriend cause last time I was the boyfriend.”

Broadway star Roman Banks noticed it and joked, “slide 14 lmaooo.” Zegler replied with a laugh, “Not just last time EVERY TIME,” which made fans curious about her love life.

Zegler was linked to Nathan Louis-Fernand after they worked together on the West End show Evita in 2025 but recent posts kind of suggested that they might have split.

She is still friendly with her ex Josh Andres Rivera, who starred with her in West Side Story.

The West Side Story actress also shared that she felt heartbreak in recent months, which helped her understand her role in the musical The Last Five Years.

She, however, explained that living through disappointment made it easier to show real emotions on stage.

Zegler added that therapy has been really helpful for her mental health and believes that everyone should have access to support so they can understand their feelings better.