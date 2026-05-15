Eminem's ex-wife Kim Scott Mathers arrested again days after court hearing

The rapper and Kim were married from 1999 to 2001 and share three children

Kim Scott Mathers was back behind bars for suspicion of DUI just days after appearing in court over a separate impaired driving case.

According to TMZ, Eminem’s ex-wife was arrested early Thursday morning (May 14) in Michigan after crashing into a parked car. The Chesterfield Township Police Department told the outlet that Kim allegedly struck another vehicle near Detroit on Wednesday night. Authorities said no injuries were reported, and police have not disclosed where she was headed at the time.

The 51-year-old, whose full name is Kimberly Ann Scott, was booked into Macomb County Jail in Mt. Clemens before later being released.

Three days earlier, Kim had appeared in court over similar charges tied to a February incident, pleading no contest to impaired driving and failing to report an accident.

In that previous case, Kim allegedly crashed into a parked vehicle while driving her teenage son Parker and his friends shopping. Investigators say she left the scene, drove home and later collided with her own garage door. She was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Kim is scheduled to be sentenced in June for the February case, though it remains unclear whether the new arrest will impact those proceedings.

Kim and Eminem, born Marshall Mathers, famously married in 1999 before divorcing in 2001. They briefly remarried in 2006, splitting again just months later. The former couple share three children together.