 
Geo News

Lee Andrews goes silent as Katie Price demands proof he's coming to UK

Lee's ex-partner has also claimed he pulled the same airport stunt when he was dating her
By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

Published May 15, 2026

The former model hopes Lee Andrews will silence doubters once and for all

Lee Andrews has turned off his comments section after leaving wife Katie Price fuming by failing to travel to the UK.

The couple had been scheduled to make their first joint UK TV appearance on Good Morning Britain, but Katie was forced to face the cameras alone.

Lee posted a video on Instagram claiming he had been delayed while flying from Muscat, Oman.

Although Katie tried to handle the situation by defending Lee following the public embarrassment, he later praised her online for doing such a 'fantastic job' on her own. 

However, the former model and TV personality has admitted she has doubts about Lee after he failed to make it to UK, despite claiming he had 'things to do' but was still on his way.

In a new episode of the Katie Price Show, the former glamour model confessed she felt massively let down, while her concerned sister warned that 'something is not right.'

Lee Andrews official Instagram account
Lee Andrews official Instagram account

Despite her frustration, Katie insisted she still believes in Lee and is waiting for him to arrive in England to prove doubters wrong.

'If he does make it to England it will shut everyone on because at the moment, everyone thinks he's on a flight ban.

Sophie told her 'He's massively mugging you off. And he's done it publicly on live TV.'

Lee's ex-partner has also claimed he pulled the same airport stunt when he was dating her.

Kodak Black faces new charges weeks after MDMA case
Kodak Black faces new charges weeks after MDMA case
Gracie Abrams drops new single 'Hit the Wall' ahead of upcoming album
Gracie Abrams drops new single 'Hit the Wall' ahead of upcoming album
Taylor Swift drops another million-dollar look as wedding rumours swirl
Taylor Swift drops another million-dollar look as wedding rumours swirl
Vernon Kay tops BBC radio ratings amid split from Tess Daly
Vernon Kay tops BBC radio ratings amid split from Tess Daly
Ariel Winter confirms she and Luke Benward secretly broke up last year
Ariel Winter confirms she and Luke Benward secretly broke up last year
Nicole Kidman sparks backlash after fans notice major change
Nicole Kidman sparks backlash after fans notice major change
Inside Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's wedding guest list surprise addition
Inside Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's wedding guest list surprise addition
Claudine Longet dies: Meet singer, actress who shot Olympian Spider Sabich
Claudine Longet dies: Meet singer, actress who shot Olympian Spider Sabich