Lee Andrews goes silent as Katie Price demands proof he's coming to UK

The former model hopes Lee Andrews will silence doubters once and for all

Lee Andrews has turned off his comments section after leaving wife Katie Price fuming by failing to travel to the UK.

The couple had been scheduled to make their first joint UK TV appearance on Good Morning Britain, but Katie was forced to face the cameras alone.

Lee posted a video on Instagram claiming he had been delayed while flying from Muscat, Oman.

Although Katie tried to handle the situation by defending Lee following the public embarrassment, he later praised her online for doing such a 'fantastic job' on her own.

However, the former model and TV personality has admitted she has doubts about Lee after he failed to make it to UK, despite claiming he had 'things to do' but was still on his way.

In a new episode of the Katie Price Show, the former glamour model confessed she felt massively let down, while her concerned sister warned that 'something is not right.'

Lee Andrews official Instagram account

Despite her frustration, Katie insisted she still believes in Lee and is waiting for him to arrive in England to prove doubters wrong.

'If he does make it to England it will shut everyone on because at the moment, everyone thinks he's on a flight ban.

Sophie told her 'He's massively mugging you off. And he's done it publicly on live TV.'

Lee's ex-partner has also claimed he pulled the same airport stunt when he was dating her.