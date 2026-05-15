Kodak Black faces new charges weeks after MDMA case

Kodak Black is in the headlines – and not for music.

The 28-year-old rapper, born Bill Kapri, was arrested again on Thursday, May 14 in Florida, just days after his previous release.

According to Broward County Sheriff’s Office records, he was booked on charges of resisting an officer without violence and attempting to flee law enforcement.

His bond was set at $0, and both charges remain pending.

His attorney, Bradford Cohen, pushed back strongly on the arrest narrative.

“This is a self surrender from yet another 'investigation' that just happened to also take 5 months to 'investigate' for allegedly fleeing and alluding,” Cohen told TMZ.

He added, “It's not unexpected, as this is usually the procedure we go through where there is an unfounded weak arrest and then followed up by yet another arrest for cases that allegedly take 5 or 6 months to investigate,” and went further, saying, “At this point I think everyone agrees that Kodak is consistently being targeted."

The latest arrest comes just days after Kodak was taken into custody on May 6 on a felony charge of trafficking MDMA. That case stems from a November incident in Orlando involving reports of gunfire near the Children’s Safety Village.

According to an arrest affidavit, officers responding to the scene later found drugs, weapons, and items allegedly linked to Kodak through social media posts – including accessories and a firearm resembling ones he had previously shared online.

He pleaded not guilty on May 7 and requested a jury trial. A judge set his bond at $75,000, citing his prior record, which reportedly includes multiple felony convictions and past failures to appear.

Kodak has since bonded out once – but now finds himself back in custody, extending what is quickly becoming another turbulent chapter in his legal history.