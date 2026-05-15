Gracie Abrams drops new single 'Hit the Wall' ahead of upcoming album

Gracie Abrams unveiled its lead single, Hit the Wall, along with a striking video directed by Renell Medrano just days after announcing her third album Daughter From Hell.

The track opens with shimmering synths as Abrams croons, “I’m a crack in the pavement/I’m a slipknot/I’m afraid that my fortress/Is a glass box.”

Later, she admits, “Sooner or later, you’ll find out/I live in a pattern of breakdowns.”

The accompanying video unfolds like a dream sequence.

Abrams wanders through a series of blue doors, each leading to surreal scenarios: sitting on a hospital bed while doctors hold up inkblots, walking down an eerie corridor with twins reminiscent of The Shining, and finally standing before a burning tree as she delivers the line, “I’m not a problem you can solve.”

Album Daughter From Hell is set to arrive July 17 via Interscope Records.

Abrams created the album with longtime collaborator Aaron Dessner, who praised their continued partnership on Instagram.

“You’ll hear us expanding our musical vocabulary and pushing into uncharted waters sonically… I believe this album contains absolutely the most moving and powerful work we have done together.”

Abrams, who told Rolling Stone last fall that she wanted to take her time to ensure the new record had “something to say, not just making noise,” now appears ready to deliver her most ambitious project yet.