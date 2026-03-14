King Charles sends new orders to ‘shield’ Andrew after Anne’s intervention

Andrew’s new home repairs sped up as ex-prince to move in

Police probe continues after humiliating arrest at Sandringham

King Charles new actions inspired by Princess Anne gesture for Andrew?

King Charles has implemented new measures in place for Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, who will be shifting in his new home, as new revelations come to light about his siblings.

The disgraced former Prince had been evicted from his Windsor home, Royal Lodge, especially after he had made ‘arrogant’ public appearance horse-riding soon after the release of the Epstein files.

As the senior royals have cut ties with Andrew, refraining seeing next to him in public, Princess Anne seemed to have quietly expressed her concerns for her brother Andrew in private.

The Princess Royal has reportedly been in contact with Andrew, seemingly checking up on him, while Charles has also taken initiative to ‘shield’ him.

As Andrew is set to move into his new home, Marsh Farm, next month, massive wooden gates have been installed for “shielding it from public view”, per The Sun report.

The large gates were put up after the work of flooring, carpeting was done. Now furniture is expected to be delivered, as workers are working round the clock to wind up the work at the property.

It is unclear if Charles's actions have been driven by his sister Princess Anne, who is one of the handful of people able to challenge her brother. Although, the Princess Royal very much supports the King and the decision he has taken for the sake of the monarchy.

The royals have been accused of 'protecting' Andrew in the past despite the magnitude of allegations against him. It is a possibility that to keep press away from Andrew furore, the gates were installed.

Despite move, Charles has vowed to support the police investigation that is looking into the many accusations that have come to light in the Epstein files.