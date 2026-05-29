Royal family shares update as Duchess Sophie takes important step

Duchess Sophie performed an important royal duty on behalf of King Charles, visiting farmers at the Waitrose Farm in Hampshire ahead of this year’s nationwide events on June 7.

The Duchess of Edinburgh, who serves as the honorary president of the Linking Environment and Farming (LEAF), turned heads with her stunning appearance in a blue floral-patterned blouse, green trousers, she was also wearing tan blazer.

The 61-year-old was all smiles and in good spirits while holding a sign for Open Farm Sunday on June 7. She also helped with a food display, mingling with volunteers of all ages during her time on the farm.

The royal family sahred updated on the visi by sharing her pictures and details about the trip.

The event, hosted by LEAF and Waitrose, recognised the thousands of farmers, industry members and community volunteers who have made Open Farm Sunday one of British farming’s biggest public engagement success stories over the past two decades.

Prince Edward's wife also met senior LEAF staff including chairman, Philip Wynn and chief executive, David Webster; as well as Waitrose managing director, Tom Denyard; director of Leckford Estate, Andrew Hoad and 20 Open Farm Sunday host farmers.

LEAF chairman, Philip Wynn, expressed his thanks for the royal’s commitment to promoting LEAF’s flagship initiative, adding: “We are incredibly grateful to The Duchess of Edinburgh for helping us show our appreciation for the farmers, volunteers, sponsors and supporters who make Open Farm Sunday possible."