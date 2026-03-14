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Why celebrities like Emma Watson, Harry Styles are ditching AirPods for wired headphones?

Wired headphones do not require frequent charging

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

March 14, 2026

Why celebrities like Emma Watson, Harry Styles are ditching AirPods for wired headphones?
Why celebrities like Emma Watson, Harry Styles are ditching AirPods for wired headphones?

Many British superstars, including Harry Styles, Emma Watson, and Charli XCX, have ditched airpods for wired headphones.

According to the Daily Mail, these superstars are reviving the outdated gadget and many Brits are following their lead.

Data from Circana’s Retail Tracking Service shows a quiet resurgence in wired headphones as revenue from them, which has been in decline since the launch of airpods in 2016, has surged by more than 20 percent in just the first six weeks of 2026.

The wired headphones offer fewer features than wireless ones developed by several companies, including Google, Apple and Beats.

Why Brits are ditching Airpods for wired headphones?

Experts say the reason behind the resurgence of the gadget might be the wearers’ yearning for an idealised version of the past.

A professor of Retail Management at Toronto Metropolitan University, Dr Oman H Fares, said, “The use of vintage technology has been on the rise as part of the Y2K fashion, which has been making a steady comeback over the last few years.”

He explained that following could be the reasons behind superstars ditching the latest technology:

  • Nostalgia
  • Yearning for an idealised past
  • Digital detox
  • Increasing privacy concerns

Wired headphones are also convenient because they do not require frequent charging. They are generally cheaper than wireless models.

According to Dr Fares, the marketers have recently started using nostalgia as a powerful way to evoke positive emotions, adding, “Feeling associated with the past creates an emotional connection among consumers.” 

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