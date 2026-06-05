Anthropic AI moves to ease tensions with Trump Administration ahead of IPO

Anthropic AI, the first ever U.S.-based company to have been designated as “supply chain risk” by the Department of War (DoW), has been reportedly working to mend ties with the White House ahead of its initial public offering.

The relationship between the government and AI giant has remained tense since earlier this year when Anthropic did not allow the Pentagon to use its most advanced AI models for mass domestic surveillance and fully autonomous weapons.

According to reports, a positive trajectory has been observed as tensions appear to ease between the Trump administration and the company behind Claude chatbot as it targets a $1 trillion valuation, one of the biggest in corporate history.

Anthropic is still fighting the supply chain risk designation in court and DoW is defending it vigorously; however, the tensions have decreased.

Two sources familiar with the matter reveal that Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei was invited to AI executive order signing ceremony on May 21, which was later cancelled after Trump refused to sign because of his disliking of some of the order's provisions.

The new order was signed this week on Tuesday and Anthropic reacted by saying that they were looking to “collaborate” with the White House on implementing the order.

The order has sought voluntary oversight over upcoming AI models and given the government a chance to perform a review of the models pertaining to national security threats prior to 30 days of the release.

Reports indicate that Anthropic has been constantly in contact with several U.S. government agencies ahead of the release of its most advanced AI model yet, Mythos.

The tensions have not faded entirely but a positive trajectory has been observed.