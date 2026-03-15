Lainey Wilson drops hints about her upcoming Stagecoach performance

Lainey Wilson is gearing up for a major milestone – and she’s already teasing that fans should expect more than just a typical country set.

The 33-year-old singer will headline Stagecoach Festival for the first time next month, and while attending the premiere of Reminders of Him in Los Angeles on March 9, she dropped a few hints about what’s brewing behind the scenes.

"We are in the weeds right now with planning our Stagecoach set, and we've got some really cool things," Wilson said. "I actually was talking to my band leader earlier today. It is going to be really great, and we got some surprises."

But if you’re hoping for spoilers, don’t hold your breath.

"I don't need to say too much, I'll be telling you too much, but it's really cool," the country star added. "I think it's definitely going to be an elevated show. I feel like we're getting to play some stuff that we haven't played in a minute, and it's going to be a fun show."

Wilson has plenty of momentum heading into the festival. Her 2024 album Whirlwind earned a nomination for Best Country Album at the 67th Annual Grammy Awards and launched her first world tour, which kicked off in Switzerland in March 2025 and wrapped in Florida later that year.

On April 25, she’ll take the main stage at Empire Polo Club in Indio, California – the iconic home of Stagecoach. And music isn’t the only lane she’s exploring.

After playing Abby on Yellowstone, Wilson is making her feature film debut as Amy in Reminders of Him, the big-screen adaptation of Colleen Hoover’s bestselling 2022 novel.