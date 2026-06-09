Inside Katie Price’s decision to reject £140k bid to release Lee Andrews

Katie Price has refused to pay £140,000 to help Lee Andrews get out of jail, even though he is said to be asking her for help.

Lee is currently in Dubai’s Al Awir prison. He was expected to be released earlier but that did not happen.

Reports, however, say that he has asked Katie to pay for his release or start a fundraiser, but she has said “no.”

Katie and Lee got married in January, not long after they first met and their relationship then stayed in the public eye ever since.

Things became more complicated when the Dubai based business man suddenly missed a planned UK trip for a TV appearance and it later came out that was in prison the whole time.

Since then, Katie has been very open about not wanting to pay his way out or get involved financially.

She says he needs to handle his own problems and sort things out himself.

At the same time, the Television personality also said that she wants honesty from him and needs answers before moving forward in the relationship.

She hinted that if things do not feel right, she will step away.

For now, Katie Price is trying to keep her distance from the drama and focus on her own life while the situation around Lee remains unclear.