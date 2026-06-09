 
Geo News

Inside Katie Price's decision to reject £140k bid to release Lee Andrews

Katie Prince and Lee Andrews got married in January only weeks after meeting
By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

Published June 09, 2026

Inside Katie Price&apos;s decision to reject £140k bid to release Lee Andrews
Inside Katie Price’s decision to reject £140k bid to release Lee Andrews

Katie Price has refused to pay £140,000 to help Lee Andrews get out of jail, even though he is said to be asking her for help.

Lee is currently in Dubai’s Al Awir prison. He was expected to be released earlier but that did not happen.

Reports, however, say that he has asked Katie to pay for his release or start a fundraiser, but she has said “no.”

Katie and Lee got married in January, not long after they first met and their relationship then stayed in the public eye ever since.

Things became more complicated when the Dubai based business man suddenly missed a planned UK trip for a TV appearance and it later came out that was in prison the whole time.

Since then, Katie has been very open about not wanting to pay his way out or get involved financially.

She says he needs to handle his own problems and sort things out himself.

At the same time, the Television personality also said that she wants honesty from him and needs answers before moving forward in the relationship.

She hinted that if things do not feel right, she will step away.

For now, Katie Price is trying to keep her distance from the drama and focus on her own life while the situation around Lee remains unclear.

Selena Gomez sends message to Benny Blanco during separation: 'My baby'
Selena Gomez sends message to Benny Blanco during separation: 'My baby'
Are Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton expecting a baby?
Are Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton expecting a baby?
Jennifer Lopez sobs in pain while talking about her twins: 'They're leaving'
Jennifer Lopez sobs in pain while talking about her twins: 'They're leaving'
Ella Bright, Belmont Cameli react to Harry Styles 'Off-Campus' reference
Ella Bright, Belmont Cameli react to Harry Styles 'Off-Campus' reference
Keith Urban turns to retail therapy after Nicole Kidman split
Keith Urban turns to retail therapy after Nicole Kidman split
Katy Perry announces exciting news after Justin Trudeau red carpet debut
Katy Perry announces exciting news after Justin Trudeau red carpet debut
Blake Lively breaks silence with deep message post-court drama
Blake Lively breaks silence with deep message post-court drama
Demi Moore drops bombshell claim in Rumer Willis custody battle
Demi Moore drops bombshell claim in Rumer Willis custody battle