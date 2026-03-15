Selena Gomez packs on PDA with Benny Blanco after podcast backlash

Looks like love is winning for Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco – and they’re not letting the internet ruin the vibe.

The newly married couple shared a series of affectionate beachside photos over the weekend, and the message was clear: they are perfectly happy – trolls included.

In one sun-soaked snap, Blanco wrapped his arms around the Single Soon crooner from behind as they stand on the beach, Gomez was smiling while dressed in a simple black sweater and matching pants.

Blanco keeps it casual in gray sweats as he leans in close, appearing to nuzzle her ear.

Another photo shows the pair embracing on a Cliffside overlooking the ocean. Gomez, 33, opted for a relaxed beige leisure suit with a chunky brown scarf, while her husband matched the laid-back energy in a blue hoodie and gray sweatpants, hands resting on her hips.

And yes – the PDA continued.

In another playful shot, the Disney alum posed in Daisy Dukes and a button-down shirt while Blanco hugged her from behind, his hand resting on her bare belly as he sipped a drink.

Her eye-catching diamond wedding ring also made a cameo.

For the photo dump, Gomez didn’t add a caption, but she reposted the images on Instagram Stories with Ariana Grande’s song Supernatural playing in the background.

Blanco, 37, chimed into the comments with heart-eye emoji.

“We love you guys,” one fan wrote, while another added, “Gorgeous as always!!!”

The loved-up post comes weeks after Blanco faced online backlash when viewers noticed his dirty feet during the debut of his podcast Friends Keep Secrets. One critic even urged Gomez “to divorce him and find someone better.”

Instead, she had a cheeky response – kissing his feet during a March episode.

“I love you so much,” Blanco said during the show.

Safe to say… the couple isn’t losing sleep over the internet.