Ariana Grande drops major new album hint as she teases reunion

Grande will kick off her 'eternal sunshine' tour in the summer of 2026

Ariana Grande is keeping fans on the edge of their seats as she continues to tease a major music comeback.

The pop star is already in full prep mode for her upcoming eternal sunshine 2026 tour kicking off in June in support of her 2024 album of the same name. But this month, she sent fans into a frenzy by leaving breadcrumbs leading to a potential new album. Her latest clues came on Sunday, April 26, hidden in an Instagram carousel amongst pictures of tour rehearsals, and day-to-day life.

The first clue was in the second slide, which featured a box full of wilting white flowers — imagery that has been popping up frequently in her social media this month.

Similarly, the Grammy-winner shared a picture of daisies with her face poorly-edited onto the middle part of the flower.

But the biggest hint of all came in the last slide, which was a short clip of a polaroid picture of Grande. The polaroid was placed on a street with flowing water. In that slide, Grande tagged director Christian Breslauer, who worked with her on her eternal sunshine music videos.

Other images included a sweet selfie of Grande with her mom, hair and makeup BTS, studio pictures, and morning routines with her beloved dogs.

The Wicked actress has been dropping hints about an eighth studio album for the past few weeks. On April 8, she shared snaps of herself from the recording studio, sitting at a soundboard and setting up behind a microphone.

As Arianators went crazy, TMZ reported that Grande has already “finished a new album and plans to release it around summertime.”