Chris Brown taunts women criticising his tour, but 'dudes hating' is fine

Chris Brown and Usher have gained backlash over their controversies

Chris Brown is sticking his tongue out at people, specifically women, who have raised concerns over his and Usher’s upcoming R&B Tour announced earlier this month.

The musician took to his Instagram Stories on Sunday, April 26, to hit back at critics of the joint North American tour announced earlier this month. Much of the pushback stems from Brown’s long history of legal troubles, including his 2009 assault on his then-girlfriend Rihanna, as well as recent criticism surrounding Usher’s support for Sean "Diddy" Combs.

“The funniest and the weirdest shit ever to me is the fact that people have the option to come to my tour and the option not to,” Brown, 36, wrote in white text over a black background. “I know everyone who is a fan of me and USHER will definitely be in the building and it will be PACKED just like last year,” he added, referring to his 2025 Breezy Bowl XX tour — the highest-grossing tour of his 20-year career.

Brown went on to call out the “rage bait” and “fake woke” pages on social media for “bashing people for [wanting] to come have a good time.” But his message was mainly directed towards women.

“The dudes hating, I can understand that (thinking we gone steal ya girl and shit). BUT THE KARENS, and the self hating h*es be making me LAUGH,” he wrote. “I CAN’T WAIT TO RUB THIS SHIT IN YALL FACE [laughing emoji].”

Brown and Usher’s R&B Tour is set to kick off on June 26 in Denver, Colorado.