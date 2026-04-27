 
Geo News

Maury Povich brings lie detector drama to ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta'

Maury Povich vegan test settles Pinky Cole, Phaedra Parks showdown

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

Published April 27, 2026

Maury Povich brings lie detector drama to ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta&apos;

Maury Povich made a surprise cameo on Sunday’s episode of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, stepping in to settle a feud between newcomer Aisha “Pinky” Cole Hayes and Phaedra Parks.

The dispute centered on whispers that Cole, the founder of the buzzy plant-based chain Slutty Vegan, had secretly been eating meat.

The rumour surfaced during a charity event, with castmate Shamea Morton recalling that Phaedra suggested Cole once ran a Jamaican restaurant serving meat.

Phaedra pushed back, insisting she never claimed Pinky strayed from her vegan lifestyle.

Cole, who revealed she once worked as a producer on Maury, teased she had a lie detector “in her back pocket.”

Moments later, Povich appeared virtually, delivering his trademark verdict: “Pinky, when it comes to the accusation that you’ve been secretly eating meat… the lie detector test says… that was a lie. Pinky, you’re still a vegan.”

The playful cameo capped a tense exchange, with Cole winking at the camera and thanking Povich for clearing her name.

Cole’s storyline this season has extended beyond cast drama.

The entrepreneur has been candid about the financial strain of her Slutty Vegan empire, which at its peak was valued at $100 million.

In March, she filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in Georgia, citing more than $1.3 million in debts, as per People.

Despite setbacks, she insists her hustle continues, “I built this brand with heart and hustle, and I’m not done yet.”

New episodes of The Real Housewives of Atlanta air Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.

‘Devil Wears Prada 2' Meryl Streep reacts to surprise from on‑screen daughter
‘Devil Wears Prada 2' Meryl Streep reacts to surprise from on‑screen daughter
Pedro Pascal fights back tears at ‘Mandalorian and Grogu' event ahead of release
Pedro Pascal fights back tears at ‘Mandalorian and Grogu' event ahead of release
Olivia Rodrigo excites fans with 'random' open mic performance ahead of OR3
Olivia Rodrigo excites fans with 'random' open mic performance ahead of OR3
Jonah Hill moved from Los Angeles to San Diego for THIS reason
Jonah Hill moved from Los Angeles to San Diego for THIS reason
Chris Brown 'confirms' birth of 1st child with Jada Wallace, his 4th overall
Chris Brown 'confirms' birth of 1st child with Jada Wallace, his 4th overall
Nedra Talley, last Ronette behind the song 'Be My Baby,' dead at 80
Nedra Talley, last Ronette behind the song 'Be My Baby,' dead at 80
Madonna previews new era with surprise set at 'The Abbey'
Madonna previews new era with surprise set at 'The Abbey'
Anne Hathaway won't trade Oscars for Grammys after ‘Mother Mary'
Anne Hathaway won't trade Oscars for Grammys after ‘Mother Mary'