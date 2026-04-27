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Megan Thee Stallion reacts to overwhelming support after Klay Thompson split

The Grammy-winning rapper breaks into tears as fans rush to her support on Broadway

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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published April 27, 2026

Megan Thee Stallion reacts to overwhelming support after Klay Thompson split
Megan Thee Stallion broke up with Klay Thompson, accusing him of 'cheating' and 'horrible mood swings'

The Hotties are riding at dawn for Megan Thee Stallion after her bad breakup with Klay Thompson.

The Grammy-winning rapper, whose real name is Megan Pete, broke down in tears as she received a standing ovation from her devoted fans at the April 25th show of Moulin Rouge! on Broadway, in which Megan plays Zidler.

According to fan-captured videos during curtain call, fans screamed, “We love you!” as Megan turned away from the audience and wiped away tears.

Megan Thee Stallion reacts to overwhelming support after Klay Thompson split
Megan Thee Stallion reacts to overwhelming support after Klay Thompson split

The show of support came hours after Megan revealed she broke up with Thompson, publicly calling him out for alleged “cheating” and being unable to commit to her despite them dating for nearly a year.

“Cheating, had me around your whole family playing house… got ‘cold feet,’” the WAP hitmaker wrote on her Instagram Stories. “Holding you down through all your HORRIBLE mood swings and treatment towards me during your basketball season now you don’t know if you can be ‘monogamous’????”

Megan Thee Stallion reacts to overwhelming support after Klay Thompson split

Megan, 31, and the NBA star, 36, were first romantically linked in July 2025, making their red-carpet debut at the rapper’s inaugural Pete & Thomas Foundation Gala in NYC. Speaking to Page Six at the event, Megan praised her beau, saying she had “never dated somebody so kind.”

The pair even brought a home together later that year. 

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