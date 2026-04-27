Pedro Pascal, Matthew McConaughey saddle up for ‘The Brigands of Rattlecreek'

Pedro Pascal is joining Matthew McConaughey, Austin Butler, and Tang Wei in The Brigands of Rattlecreek, the upcoming western thriller from acclaimed South Korean director Park Chan wook.

The Emmy nominated star will headline alongside the Oscar winner and Oscar nominee in Park’s adaptation of S. Craig Zahler’s original screenplay, known for gritty works like Bone Tomahawk and Dragged Across Concrete.

The film is described as “an iconic tale of vengeance and retribution set in the American West.”

It is being positioned as a capstone to Park’s career long exploration of violence, family, and memory.

A synopsis promises an ‘emotionally explosive and visually stunning meditation on the consequences of violence, the value of family, the power of memory, and the true cost of life’.

The film will hit the market at the Cannes Film Festival, where Park is presiding over the competition jury.

Legendary’s label 193 and Patrick Wachsberger are handling international sales.

Park will also produce through Moho Film, alongside Bradley Fischer (Zodiac), with Jisun Back, Mike Medavoy, and Georgia Kacandes serving as executive producers.

Park, celebrated for Oldboy, The Handmaiden, and No Other Choice, is expected to bring his signature artistry to the western genre.

With McConaughey, Butler, Pascal, and Wei attached, The Brigands of Rattlecreek is already one of the most talked about projects on the market.