Tom Hanks support son at Stagecoach for ‘Forrest Gump song': ‘You Better Run'

Tom Hanks was spotted playing the role of proud father at the Stagecoach Music Festival this weekend, where he was seen jamming along to his son Chet’s band.

The two-time Oscar winner joined the crowd at the Toyota Music Den on Saturday, 25 April, to support Chet’s musical duo, Something Out West.

Fans were stunned to see the 69-year-old Hollywood legend dressed casually in a tan jacket, jeans, and a hat, enthusiastically singing along to the band's track You Better Run.

The performance held a special significance as the song You Better Run is closely tied to one of Tom’s most iconic roles.

Last year, Something Out West released a music video for the track that paid extensive homage to Forrest Gump.

The video featured 35-year-old Chet sitting on the famous park bench with a box of chocolates and the band performing on a shrimp boat named Jenny.

Most notably, the elder Hanks actually made a cameo in the video, appearing on the bench alongside his son to eye up Chet's familiar Gump-inspired outfit.

Festivalgoers were understandably shocked to find themselves standing next to a cinematic icon in the middle of a country music festival.

Keren Ashri, who captured a video of the moment, admitted she "freaked out" after noticing the actor ten minutes into the set.

She told reporters that Tom seemed to be genuinely enjoying watching his son perform.

Once the show concluded, the Philadelphia star stayed behind to mingle with the crowd, with witnesses describing him as "very kind and gracious" while he took the time to pose for photos with fans.

Chet, who is currently starring in the Netflix series Running Point, is the son of Tom and his long-time wife, actress Rita Wilson.

While Chet has often made headlines for his own ventures, this public display of support from his father suggests a strong bond between the pair.

By showing up at a major event like Stagecoach, Tom Hanks proved that despite his global superstardom, he is more than happy to blend into a festival crowd to cheer on his family from the front row.