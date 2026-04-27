‘Invincible’ creator reveals gender-swap reason for Tech Jacket

Invincible creator Robert Kirkman has revealed that the decision to gender-swap the hero Tech Jacket was an intentional move to correct a "shortcoming" from the original 2002 comic books.

Speaking following the Prime Video series’ Season 4 finale, the showrunner explained that the character of Zack Thompson was reimagined as Zoe Thompson to bring more variety to the animated adaptation.

Kirkman admitted that when he and co-creator Cory Walker started the books in their early twenties, their default was often to create characters that mirrored themselves, leading to a cast that lacked diversity.

Beyond the goal of representation, the change was also made to help the character stand out narratively alongside the show’s leads.

Kirkman noted that in the context of the Viltrumite War storyline, a male Tech Jacket shared too many similarities with Mark and Oliver Grayson.

By introducing Zoe, voiced by Zoey Deutch, the production team found a way to differentiate the hero’s personality and perspective from the other caped crusaders on screen.

Interestingly, Kirkman drew inspiration for Zoe’s personality from his own daughter, particularly a humorous moment in the show where Zoe’s father unsuccessfully tries to stop her from swearing.

This version of the character, whose high-tech extraterrestrial suit of armour is voiced by LeVar Burton, made a significant impact during the latter half of the fourth season.

Kirkman told The Wrap that while the original Zack Thompson was a well-rounded character with his own series, the transition to Zoe allowed the show to fix a lack of due diligence from the creators' younger years.

It’s a move that aligns with the series' ongoing effort to update and refine the source material for a modern global audience while keeping the high-stakes action intact.

Fans won't have to wait long to see where Zoe’s journey goes next, as Invincible secured an early Season 5 renewal last July.

For those looking to catch up on the galactic battles and family drama, every episode from the first four seasons is currently available to stream on Prime Video.

As the show continues to evolve, Kirkman seems committed to ensuring that the world of Invincible feels more inclusive and distinct than the one he first put to paper over two decades ago.