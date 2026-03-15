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Cameron Diaz's acting comeback rolls on with new rom-com shoot

Cameron Diaz says returning to movies after 10-years is a 'privilege'

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Geo News Digital Desk
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March 15, 2026

Cameron Diazs acting comeback rolls on with new rom-com shoot
Cameron Diaz's acting comeback rolls on with new rom-com shoot

Cameron Diaz is officially back in movie mode – and New York City just became her latest film set.

The 53-year-old actress was spotted filming scenes on March 13 in Manhattan’s West Village for an upcoming romantic comedy directed by Stephen Merchant.

Cameras rolled outside the iconic Olive Tress Café & Comedy Cellar, where Diaz stood bundled up in a long black leather coat, scarf and lace-up boots, her signature blonde hair styled in soft curls.

The yet-to-be titled film pairs Diaz with Merchant, who also co-wrote the screenplay with John Butler for Amazon MGM Studios. The story reportedly follows a work-obsessed British hotel employee who needs a wife for appearances.

Enter Diaz’s character – a struggling stand-up comedian who desperately needs health insurance. What begins as a fake marriage quickly turns into something much less… fake.

It’s the latest step in Diaz’s much-talked about return to Hollywood. After stepping away from acting for nearly a decade, she re-emerged alongside Jamie Foxx in the 2025 Netflix action comedy Back in Action.

When the project was first announced in 2022, Diaz celebrated the reunion on Instagram, writing, “@iamjamiefoxx only you could get me back in action! I can't frickin wait it's gonna be a blast!”

Most projects quickly followed, including the Netflix comedy Bad Day and a return to voice the beloved Princess Fiona in Shrek 5.

Diaz previously stepped away from acting after playing Miss Hannigan in Annie, focusing on family life with husband Benji Madden and their children.

Reflecting on her career pause, Diaz once explained: "I just really wanted to make my life manageable by me."

Now that she’s back, she’s embracing the moment.

“It is a privilege to make films, and we are all so lucky to do what we do,” she said. “If I let this go away, if I don’t engage again and if I don’t give it chance, I am a fool.”

And judging by her schedule – this comeback is just getting started. 

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