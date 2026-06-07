Man who helped Quetta doctor after acid attack to receive civil award

This collage of photos shows Abdul Razzaq Tarakai (left) speaks to Balochistan CM Sarfraz Bugti by phone and a photo shared by CM Bugti. — Screengrab via YouTube/Geo News/X@PakSarfrazbugti

Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti on Sunday announced a civil award for a man who rushed to help a female doctor following an acid attack at Quetta's Civil Hospital.

In a post on X, the Balochistan chief minister announced the decision while sharing a picture of hospital staff member Abdul Razzaq Tarakai.

The incident in question took place on Saturday when a female doctor, identified as Dr Mahnoor Nisar, was attacked with acid at the medical facility.

The victim was initially shifted to a private hospital in Quetta; however, she was later shifted to Karachi for further treatment.

Police said the suspect involved in the acid attack was killed in an encounter.

Sources at the hospital said earlier today that the victim was in a stable condition, adding that reconstructive surgeons and eye specialists have completed the female doctor's assessment.

The victim has sustained burn injuries to her face, abdomen, legs, and right hand and has been transferred to a Special Care Unit for treatment, hospital sources said.

According to sources, the doctor suffered burns over 13% of her body while her eyes were also affected by the acid; her eyesight remains intact, and she is out of danger.

Meanwhile, the Balochistan CM lauded Tarakai as a "precious asset to society" for rushing to the female doctor's help during the attack, noting that individuals who help others without regard for personal safety embody the highest values of humanity.

"A civil award will be conferred upon Abdul Razzaq Tarakai, an employee of Civil Hospital Quetta, who displayed extraordinary courage, humanity, and dedication to duty by providing immediate assistance during the tragic acid attack incident on Lady Doctor Mahnoor Nisar," CM Bugti wrote in his post.

The Balochistan CM reaffirmed the government's commitment to encouraging and supporting those who work selflessly for the protection of lives and the service of humanity.

Earlier, Bugti spoke by phone with Tarakai, who suffered burn injuries while trying to save the female doctor during the attack.

"You served humanity without caring for your own life," the chief minister told the hospital staff, praising his courage and bravery.

Bugti assured him that the Balochistan government would bear all treatment expenses and, if required, arrange treatment at the country’s best medical facilities.