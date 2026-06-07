Security forces kill 27 India-backed terrorists in North Waziristan: ISPR

Security personnel stand guard outside a hospital in Dera Ismail Khan, KP. — Reuters/File

Security forces have killed 27 India-backed Fitna al-Khawarij terrorists in the Miran Shah area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's North Waziristan district over the past 72 hours, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Sunday.

In a statement, the military's media wing said that security forces engaged multiple khawarij locations in the area in continuation of a series of intelligence-based operations in the district.

"Following intense fierce exchanges of fire, in the last seventy-two hours, 27 khawarij belonging to India-sponsored Fitna al-Khawarij have been sent to hell," read the communique.



This is a developing story and is being updated with further details.