Kylie Jenner ‘dismissed' by Timothée Chalamet's sister: ‘Cold shoulder'

A brief encounter between Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet's sister Pauline at the 2026 Oscars has set social media alight, with a body language expert weighing in on what the viral clip really shows.

The moment was captured in a video shared by E! News and quickly spread across social media.

In it, Pauline is seen chatting with her brother, who was nominated for best actor on the night, while Jenner was seated behind them.

When Jenner clocked Pauline's presence, she stood up to offer a hug. Pauline's response, according to viewers, was notably lukewarm.

Body language expert Susan Constantine, speaking to Page Six, didn't hold back in her assessment.

"Pauline dismissed Kylie quickly," she said, describing the interaction as "impersonal, dismissive and disingenuous."

Constantine noted that Jenner, despite being caught off guard, appeared genuinely warm, making eye contact with raised brows, while Pauline gave what Constantine called the "non-verbal cold shoulder."

She added that Pauline's body language "swiftly shifted away from Kylie" and that there was visible "hesitation before the faux hug."

The comments section of the E! News post erupted.

One observation, "The sister doesn't like Kylie", racked up more than 20,000 likes.

"That was a weird moment. Can tell she's not a Kylie fan," wrote another viewer. Others described the exchange as "the fakest interaction I've ever seen."

Not everyone agreed, though.

Several users pushed back on the pile-on, with one commenter arguing that Pauline simply seemed shy and that people were reading far too much into it.

"I thought Kylie seemed quite sweet," another added.

The clip has landed against a backdrop of longstanding rumour. Since Chalamet and Jenner went public with their relationship in 2023, speculation has quietly persisted that Pauline, 34, has never been entirely won over by her brother's partner.

Sunday night's footage, whether fairly or not, gave that speculation a fresh burst of life.