Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Robert Pattinson lead Villeneuve ‘Dune' finale

Dune: Part Three has officially unveiled its first look.

Warner Bros. released a series of dramatic character posters on Instagram that confirm the ensemble cast and set the tone for Denis Villeneuve’s concluding chapter.

Timothée Chalamet returns as Paul Atreides, shown scarred and battle worn, his glowing blue eyes signaling a darker transformation.

Zendaya’s Chani appears fierce and resolute, while Robert Pattinson makes his franchise debut as Scytale, a villain introduced with a distorted, mirrored image that hints at deception.

Jason Momoa reemerges as Hayt, resurrected with glowing eyes, Javier Bardem’s Stilgar is rugged and dirt covered, Rebecca Ferguson’s Lady Jessica is marked with mysterious symbols, Florence Pugh’s Princess Irulan is depicted with cracked clay like features, and Anya Taylor Joy’s Alia Atreides delivers the most shocking visual, blood smeared and screaming.

Isaach De Bankolé also joins the cast as Farok, expanding the Fremen ranks.

The studio confirmed that the teaser trailer will premiere live on TikTok on Tuesday, March 18, at 9:00am PT / 12:00pm ET.

In a blockbuster pairing, the reveal will coincide with the trailer for Ridley Scott’s Project Hail Mary, ensuring a double debut that will dominate conversation across platforms.

Dune: Part Three is slated for release worldwide on December 18, 2026, in IMAX and theaters.