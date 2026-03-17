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Patrick Dempsey marks TV return with 'Memory of a Killer' due to THIS reason

Patrick Dempsey plays Angelo, a contract killer dealing with the onset of Alzheimer's

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Geo News Digital Desk
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March 17, 2026

Patrick Dempsey marks TV return with &apos;Memory of a Killer&apos; due to THIS reason

Patrick Dempsey, best known as McDreamy from Grey’s Anatomy, has stepped back onto television with Fox’s Memory of a Killer.

But his decision wasn’t about chasing another medical drama.

It was about tackling a role unlike anything he’s ever been offered: a contract killer battling early onset Alzheimer’s while trying to protect his family.

Dempsey admitted the role was a rare opportunity, “I don’t get this type of character offered to me very often.”

With little time to decide before the show was announced, he jumped at the chance to explore a character defined by internal conflict rather than glossy heroics.

Patrick Dempsey marks TV return with Memory of a Killer due to THIS reason

The series, adapted from a Belgian book and film, blends crime thriller tension with intimate family drama.

Angelo is not only managing his violent profession but also caring for his brother, who suffers from the same illness, and protecting his daughter.

As his symptoms worsen, his two worlds collide, forcing him to confront past choices and the morality of his work.

As executive producer, Dempsey has shaped the show’s tone while performing many of his own stunts.

He trains rigorously to stay fit for the role, but the real challenge lies in portraying the subtle unraveling of Angelo’s mind — forgetting basic tasks, losing direction, and questioning his own actions.

The first season spans just three months, a deliberate choice to reflect the rapid progression of Alzheimer’s.

Future storylines may explore research and coping strategies, but for now, the focus is squarely on Angelo’s unraveling world and the ripple effects on those closest to him.

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