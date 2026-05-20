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Jet2 confirms summer schedule: See full details about flights, cancellations, passenger rights

Jet2 confirms summer 2026 schedule to operate normally from Bournemouth Airport amid fuel supply assurances
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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published May 20, 2026

Jet2 confirms summer schedule: See full details about flights, cancellations, passenger rights
Jet2 confirms summer schedule: See full details about flights, cancellations, passenger rights

Jet2 has unveiled its official summer 2026 schedule, indicating normal flight operation from Bournemouth Airport.

The CEO of Jet2, Steve Heapy, said: “We are in regular dialogue with our fuel suppliers, and the current picture is one of increased production and imports, meaning we continue to look ahead with confidence. Our message to holidaymakers is that summer is on.”

Flights: Full schedule confirmed

The UK’s third largest airline will be serving the following destinations in the summer:

  • Spain (Alicante, Málaga, Tenerife, Lanzarote, Gran Canaria)
  • Greece (Crete, Rhodes, Corfu, Zante)
  • Turkey (Dalaman, Antalya)
  • Other destinations including Morocco, Iceland, Austria, Czech Republic

Cancellations: What passengers need to know

The airline has confirmed that no widespread cancellations are expected, irrespective of the fuel crisis, due to the U.S.-Iran situation.

However, the airline has pledged:

  • Immediate refunds should the highly improbable event of cancelling flights or holidays occur.
  • No penalty charges when changing booking dates
  • Direct communication with impacted travelers

Passenger holiday rights

UK consumer laws protect the rights of passengers, including:

  • No fuel surcharges (No additional charges will be applicable on existing bookings)
  • ATOL protection (All package holidays are financially protected)
  • Refund entitlement (In case of cancellation, passengers will receive a full refund within 14 days)
  • Alternative flights (Rerouting will be provided at no extra charges)
  • Compensation (Each passenger can receive up to £520 for qualifying cancellations)
  • Duty of care (Passengers are entitled to receive meals and accommodation during flight delays)

Jet 2 is one of the pioneering airlines in Britain, offering the assurance that there will be no extra charges due to increased jet fuel prices, although companies like Lufthansa, Air France-KLM, and SunExpress have imposed fuel surcharges.

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