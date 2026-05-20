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Cameron Norrie loses in Geneva in blow before French Open—but can he recover in time?

Norrie was beaten in straight sets, 6-4, 6-4, in Switzerland in the round of 16 at Geneva Open
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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published May 20, 2026

Cameron Norrie loses in Geneva in blow before French Open—but can he recover in time?
Cameron Norrie loses in Geneva in blow before French Open—but can he recover in time?

Cameron Norrie makes his way back home after being beaten by Argentina’s Mariano Navone on Wednesday May 20, 2026.

The British tennis star Norrie was playing to secure a berth in the quarterfinals but instead was knocked out of the Geneva Open in round 16.

Norrie, who is ranked No. 3 at the tournament, was up against Navone on Wednesday when the latter seized the moment while closing the sets with 6-4, 6-4 in Switzerland.

For Norrie, the next big challenge is awaiting at the French Open, the second Grand Slam tournament of the year that begins this Sunday, May 24, 2026.

Norrie appears to struggle with finding the rhythm against his Argentine opponent, Naonve, who didn’t miss any opportunity to secure the straight-set win.

The British player remained under pressure as he couldn’t find a break of serve against Navone.

The defeat comes as a disappointing feat for the British fans who have long been pinning hopes on the player following his stunning performances in recent seasons.

The 30-year-old had displayed superb class at the French Open last year when he qualified for the fourth round until Novak Djokovic ended his run.

Norrie can now take this time as an opportunity to introspect and get some work done on clay courts to better come out at the French Open.

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