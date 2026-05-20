Hyundai recall 54,000 vehicles over fire risk: step-by-step guide to get free software update

Published May 20, 2026
The United States (U.S.) National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) announced that Hyundai is recalling 54,337 vehicles due to overheating risks that could potentially cause fires.
The Seoul-based multi-national automotive manufacturer is recalling only Elantra Hybrid vehicles in the U.S. due to an issue linked to overheating of its hybrid power control unit.
For context, Hybrid Power Control Unit (HPCU) is the master computer in a hybrid or electric vehicle that manages energy distribution. It is a single hardware unit that merges multiple brains into one.
NHTSA said that overheating issues in electric vehicles pose significant risks as it can cause affected vehicles to fail to start or enter reduced power mode.
The auto regulatory agency added that excessive heat can also cause internal damage to the assembly and internal components of the vehicle.
If you own a 2024–2026 Hyundai Elantra Hybrid, follow these steps:
The recall covers 2024-2026 Hyundai Elantra Hybrid vehicles and the customers can get their softwares updated at authorised dealerships free of charge.