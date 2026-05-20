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Hyundai recall 54,000 vehicles over fire risk: step-by-step guide to get free software update

The recall covers 2024-2026 Hyundai Elantra Hybrid vehicles
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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published May 20, 2026

Hyundai recall 54,000 vehicles over fire risk: step-by-step guide to get free software update
Hyundai recall 54,000 vehicles over fire risk: step-by-step guide to free software update

The United States (U.S.) National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) announced that Hyundai is recalling 54,337 vehicles due to overheating risks that could potentially cause fires.

The Seoul-based multi-national automotive manufacturer is recalling only Elantra Hybrid vehicles in the U.S. due to an issue linked to overheating of its hybrid power control unit.

For context, Hybrid Power Control Unit (HPCU) is the master computer in a hybrid or electric vehicle that manages energy distribution. It is a single hardware unit that merges multiple brains into one.

NHTSA said that overheating issues in electric vehicles pose significant risks as it can cause affected vehicles to fail to start or enter reduced power mode.

The auto regulatory agency added that excessive heat can also cause internal damage to the assembly and internal components of the vehicle.

Step-by-Step Guide: How to Get the Software Update

If you own a 2024–2026 Hyundai Elantra Hybrid, follow these steps:

  • Visit the official Hyundai recall page or NHTSA recall website
  • Enter your Vehicle Identification Number (VIN)
  • Confirm whether your car is part of the recall
  • Hyundai will send a recall notice by mail or email
  • You do not need to wait if you already confirmed your VIN is affected
  • Call or book an appointment online
  • Inform them that your vehicle needs the HPCU software update recall service
  • Arrive at the scheduled time
  • Provide recall notice (if received) and vehicle documents
  • The dealership will update the Hybrid Power Control Unit software
  • The process is usually completed free of charge
  • In most cases, no physical parts replacement is needed
  • Ask for confirmation that the recall update has been successfully applied
  • Keep service records for future reference

The recall covers 2024-2026 Hyundai Elantra Hybrid vehicles and the customers can get their softwares updated at authorised dealerships free of charge. 

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