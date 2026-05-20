US lost 42 aircrafts, suffered $29 billions in damages during Operation Epic Fury: See full details

Published May 20, 2026
The United States lost or damaged at least 42 military aircraft during the war with Iran.
A Congressional Research Service report reveals that the U.S. lost military assets, including fighter jets, drones, refuelling tankers and an F-35 stealth fighter, during Operation Epic Fury.
According to figures obtained by the Pentagon, the total amount spent on military action against Iran has come to around $29 billion due to repair and replacement costs.
The conflict started on February 28 when the United States and Israel initiated attacks on Iran, leading to the killing of some top Iranian officials, including the Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei.
The figures are supported by Pentagon, CENTCOM briefings, and media reports.
Defense Department has not released full official accounting of combat losses.