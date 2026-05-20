 
Geo News

Ebola outbreak 2026: Everything to know about symptoms, prevention, travel risk

WHO report that most promising Ebola vaccine will take six to nine months to become available for trials
By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

Published May 20, 2026

Ebola outbreak 2026: Everything to know about symptoms, prevention, travel risk
Ebola outbreak 2026: Everything to know about symptoms, prevention, travel risk

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has declared an Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and Uganda.

The disease caused by the rare Bundibugyo virus has caused a health emergency of international concern.

The virus targets the human body by attacking the immune system and vital organs. The affected individual soon develops a severe viral hemorrhagic fever.

Symptoms of Ebola disease: What to look for

Ebola symptoms appear within 2 to 21 days after virus exposure. Common symptoms are:

  • Sudden fever
  • Fatigue (flu-like onset)
  • Vomiting and diarrhea
  • Organ failure
  • Internal and external bleeding in some cases

How the Ebola virus spreads

The Ebola virus infection transmits when there is direct contact of bodily fluids, blood, sweat, vomitus, and urine from an infected individual, using broken skin or mucous membranes. 

This virus is not an airborne disease, nor does it spread from mosquito bites. Contact with contaminated material, sharp objects, and improper handling of the dead body increases the chances of infection. Sexual contact even after recovery can result in infection.

Cases and deaths

As of May 20, the WHO has reported 600 suspected cases and 139 suspected deaths across DRC and Uganda.

The number of confirmed cases is 51 in DRC’s provinces, Ituri and North Kivu, and two more confirmed cases in Kampala, Uganda, with one reported death.

Nonetheless, the mathematical model of Imperial College London estimates that there could be 1,000+ active cases circulating.

How to prevent yourself

To avoid the risk of Ebola infection, avoid contact with infected blood, saliva, and even vomit. Stay away from any contaminated objects when handling the body of a dead victim.

Practice good hand hygiene by washing your hands with soap as often as possible. Avoid consuming meat that comes from bushmeat or is poorly cooked. Avoid sexual intercourse after recovery.

For now, no vaccine is available. WHO confirmed that it will take around six to nine months to develop a promising vaccine.

Travel risks

Although the WHO labels the disease as low risk globally, the CDC has implemented enhanced travel screening and entry restrictions for non-U.S. passport holders with travel history to Uganda, the DRC, and South Sudan.

At the regional level, Rwanda has closed its borders with DRC, and Uganda has urged locals to avoid hugging and handshaking. Additionally, exit screening is recommended at international airports and major land crossings.

'Frontier Legends' rides into early access as 'Red Dead Redemption 2' talk heats up video
'Frontier Legends' rides into early access as 'Red Dead Redemption 2' talk heats up
Stephen Colbert's third-last 'Late Show': What went down as CBS farewell looms
Stephen Colbert's third-last 'Late Show': What went down as CBS farewell looms
Chiefs star Rashee Rice had knee surgery in Dallas—just days before his arrest
Chiefs star Rashee Rice had knee surgery in Dallas—just days before his arrest
TikToker hired hitman to take out boy band singer, LA charges reveal chilling details
TikToker hired hitman to take out boy band singer, LA charges reveal chilling details
Massive Pele statue unveiled in Mexico ahead of 2026 FIFA World Cup
Massive Pele statue unveiled in Mexico ahead of 2026 FIFA World Cup
Chiefs star Rashee Rice faces 30-day jail sentence: Here's why
Chiefs star Rashee Rice faces 30-day jail sentence: Here's why
Trump endorses Ken Paxton in Texas senate race against incumbent Cornyn: Could it help Democrats?
Trump endorses Ken Paxton in Texas senate race against incumbent Cornyn: Could it help Democrats?
Trump plans to build secret hospital inside White House ballroom as health concerns mount
Trump plans to build secret hospital inside White House ballroom as health concerns mount