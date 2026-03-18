Hailee Steinfeld gives insights into current life after skipping Oscars

Hailee Steinfeld skipped Academy Awards 2026 as she prepares to welcome first baby

Hailee Steinfeld shared a glimpse into her pre-parenthood life after skipping Oscars where her movie Sinners was nominated in many categories and won.

The 29-year-old actress penned down the current status of her and husband Josh Allen’s preparations to welcome their first child, in the latest update through her newsletter Beau Society.

The Dickinson star revealed that her mom Cheri Steinfeld planned a baby shower for the mom-to-be, inviting all her closest friends to Hailee’s “most comfortable place – her backyard.”

Hailee noted that there was “no baby shower theme, per se, but a subtle nursery rhyme thread was woven throughout the decor,” adding that nursery books were spread out everywhere.

“Everyone brought a book, so this baby is building quite the little library,” the newsletter read, which came out on Tuesday, March 17.

The Love Myself hitmaker also shared that in a very “full-circle moment,” her mom had arranged a knitting station for the guests to make personalised gifts for the little one. It was a full-circle moment because Hailee’s mom taught her knitting when she was working on her first movie.

The baby shower activity “reopened a fun hobby” for the expecting mom.

While Hailee has been busy with the baby shower, her resounding absence was felt during the Oscars on the weekend as Sinners won the awards.

Her Sinners costar Michael B. Jordan, who won the Best Actor Award, thanked Hailee in his acceptance speech and told the audience she has missed the ceremony because she is preparing to welcome her baby.