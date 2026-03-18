Lola Young calls the stage her '2nd home' amid treatment for addiction

Lola young pens emotional message after a 'special' show at LA's Orpheum Theatre

Lola Young says performing again is helping her heal in more ways than one.

On Monday, March 16, the Grammy-winning singer — who recently revealed she is undergoing treatment for addiction — performed at the Orpheum Theatre in Los Angeles. It marked one of her first full shows since she collapsed on stage at the All Things Go festival in September and subsequently took some time off.

Young later took to Instagram to reflect on the “special” night and what it meant to her.

“‘I am so proud of you.’ I hear those 6 words a lot nowadays,” she began. “Most of the time i really feel the words and receive [them] with the upmost [sic] gratitude, other times I don’t really know the person so it feels more difficult to take it in.”

However, the Messy hitmaker felt a shift after her performance at the Orpheum. “I was surrounded by so much love, not just from my close ones who have known me forever but by every single person that was crammed into that beautiful theatre.”

The 25-year-old noted that the best part of her job is feeling a personal connection with her audience. “I feel like i know you all, and that is the most beautiful part of what i do… being on stage is my 2nd home and my 1st, it has never let me down, YOU have never let me down,” she wrote.

In an emotional note, Young shared, “When i got back last night, i looked in the mirror and said ‘I am so proud of you’ and it felt so good.”

Last week, Young — who has schizoaffective disorder and ADHD — revealed that her onstage collapse was a “breaking point” which made her realise she needs help. After cancelling her autumn tour and admitting herself in a facility, Young came back stronger than ever to perform at the 2026 Grammys, where she won her first-ever award.

Young also performed a headlining show at The London Palladium earlier this month, and has since announced a run of four UK shows in June as she slowly builds up to a tour.