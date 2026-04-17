Sandra Bullock makes shocking claim about AI at CinemaCon

Sandra Bullock is urging Hollywood to embrace artificial intelligence, while warning of its potential dangers.

Speaking at the CNBC Changemakers Summit, the Oscar winner reacted to fans’ AI-generated trailers for Practical Magic 2.

She stressed that the industry “has to lean into” the technology.

“Well, there could be worse with my image. Sorry,” she joked, before adding: “But it’s here. We have to observe it. We have to understand it. We have to lean into it. We have to use it in a really constructive and creative way, make it our friend.”

Bullock cautioned that while AI can be used positively, “we have to be incredibly cautious and aware of it because there are people who will use it for evil and not good. I do feel that there’s a place for it.”

Her comments came as she reunited with Nicole Kidman for Practical Magic 2, nearly three decades after the original film became a fan favourite.

Warner Bros. unveiled the first trailer at CinemaCon 2026, confirming the sequel will hit theaters on September 11, 2026.

Directed by Susanne Bier, the film sees Bullock return as Sally Owens and Kidman reprise her role as Gillian Owens, joined by franchise veterans Stockard Channing and Dianne Wiest as the eccentric aunts.

New cast members include Joey King, Maisie Williams, Lee Pace, Xolo Maridueña, and Solly McLeod.

With Bullock and Kidman back at the helm, Practical Magic 2 is already one of the most anticipated releases of 2026.