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Meghan Trainor abruptly cancels her tour: Here's why

Meghan Trainor gets real about motherhood and and burnout

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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published April 17, 2026

Meghan Trainor abruptly cancels her tour: Here&apos;s why
Meghan Trainor abruptly cancels her tour: Here's why

Meghan Trainor is hitting pause – and this time, it’s for diapers not dance rehearsals.

Meghan Trainor abruptly cancels her tour: Heres why

Just three months after welcoming her daughter, Mikey Moon, the 32-year-old singer has officially canceled her Get in Girl tour, which was supposed to kick off June 12 in Michigan and wrap in Los Angeles mid-August.

In candid social media story, posted on April 16, Trainor did not sugarcoat it: “after a lot of reflection and some really tough conversations,” she’s stepping back. Why? Because juggling a new album, a full-scale tour, and life with three kids is… a lot.

“Balancing the release of a new album, preparing for a nationwide tour, and welcoming our new baby girl to our growing family of five has just been more than I can take on right now, and I need to be home and present for each and all of them at this time,” she wrote.

Fair.

The Grammy winner, who shares sons Riley, 5, and Barry, 2, with husband Daryl Sabara, welcomed Mikey via surrogate on January 18 – and it’s clearly shifted priorities.

Fans might be bummed, but Trainor knows it too: I know this will come as a disappointment to my fans, and I am so sorry to let you down.”

Still, she’s not disappearing. Her new album Toy with Me drops April 24, and she teased: “I promise I'll be back soon… I'm so proud of it.”

Translation? The tour’s off – but Meghan’s not going anywhere. 

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