Christina Applegate admitted to hospital amid MS battle: Report

Applegate, 54, also battled breast cancer in 2008

Christina Applegate is currently hospitalised in Los Angeles amid her debilitating battle with multiple sclerosis.

The Emmy-winning actress, who revealed her diagnosis in 2021, was hospitalised in March, TMZ reported on Thursday, April 16. The exact reason for her hospitalisation is not clear.

Applegate’s representative told TMZ, “I have no comment whether she is in the hospital or what her medical treatments are. She’s had a long history of complicated medical conditions that she has been refreshingly open about, as evidenced in her memoir and on her podcast.”

Indeed, the Friends alum has been open about her health struggles on her MeSsy podcast, which she co-hosts with Jamie-Lynn Sigler. In February, Applegate published her memoir, You With the Sad Eyes, which details her tumultuous upbringing in L.A., teen fame, abusive relationships, and her health struggles.

Prior to her MS diagnosis, Applegate, 54, battled breast cancer in 2008 and underwent a double mastectomy.

In 2011, she welcomed her only child, daughter Sadie Grace LeNoble, with her husband Martyn LeNoble. She is also a stepmother to Martyn’s older daughter, Marlon.

In an interview with People magazine in February, Applegate revealed that she is confined to her bed for a good portion of her day, except for when she takes her daughter to school.

“I want to take her; it’s my favorite thing to do,” she said. “I tell myself, ‘Just get her there safely and get home so you can get back into bed.”