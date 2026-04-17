Chris Evans, Robert Downey Jr. reunion brings massive 'Doomsday' reveal

Chris Evans and Robert Downey Jr. reunite to promote the first Avengers movie in seven years.

While the reunion itself was a pure delight, the fan-favourite duo along with Joe and Anthony Russo, the directing duo behind the MCU's megahits Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame, sent longtime fans into a frenzy with major Avengers: Doomsday reveal.

Promoting the upcoming movie at CinemaCon 2026 in Las Vegas on Thursday, April 16, the Russo brothers and Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige introduced the film's epic first trailer building up the hype for the much-awaited installment.

A video from the event also captured a nostalgic moment. While the Iron Man star was already on the stage, sporting a Doctor Doom-inspired green suit, Evans, 44, joined him and after greeting everyone around turned towards Robert, 61, and said, “Hey pal,” sending the die-hard Marvel supporters into a meltdown.

One admirer raved over the two, “This is literally history [fire emoji] Chris Evans + Robert Downey Jr. on the same stage again.”

Another wrote, “‘Hey pal’ hits different when Chris Evans reunites with Robert Downey Jr., Russo Brothers & Kevin Feige [fire emoji].”

A third commented, “If this is the vibe at CinemaCon, imagine the madness in Avengers: Doomsday.”

Meanwhile, a fourth expressed, “‘Hey pal’ ... I see what you did there. [teary eyes emoji] Whether he’s holding the shield or a new mantle, the MCU just feels right when Evans is on stage. Let’s hope Doom is ready for them.”

For the unversed the Captain America: The First Avenger star and Robert’s latest reunion came a month after they shared the stage at the 2026 Academy Awards on March 15, which was seven years after they last co-starred in Avengers: Endgame in 2019.

The reunion at Oscars also marked roughly 14 years since the premiere of their first Avengers movie in 2012.