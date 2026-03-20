Lee Andrews teases mystery procedure as Katie Price joins him for Botox

Katie Price shared a simple love formula, revealing that she would 'move mountains' for her new husband Lee Andrews

Katie Price's new husband, Lee Andrews, has spilled the beans about the real reason he's undergoing cosmetic 'enhancements.'

Despite the ongoing regional tensions, Katie, 47, was eager to meet Lee, 43, as she was spotted at Gatwick Airport on Tuesday ahead of her trip.

Upon arriving in Dubai, the couple appeared to waste no time, heading directly straight to a clinic for cosmetic touch-ups.

With numbing cream over his nose and chin, speaking to Katie behind the camera, he admitted he ‘didn’t want to use filters anymore’.

Katie captioned the candid video: 'Enhancements For My Hubby Not Like He Needs Them His gorgeous just How He Is!!' [sic] alongside some love-inspired emojis.

The self-proclaimed millionaire businessman, 41 explains: 'I just don’t want to use the filters anymore. This will be the real deal.'

He continues: 'I’m not gonna tell you what I’m doing, guys, but I think you can figure it out … not the ears obviously.

'We’re gonna do some enhancements.'

Katie adds: 'And I’m gonna have some Botox.'

However, fans quickly rushed to the comments section saying as one of the fans commented: 'Just why? He just looks fine.'

He looks normal at minute. He’ll be ruining his looks now,” stated a second.

Meanwhile, Katie Price shared a simple love formula, revealing that she would 'move mountains' for her new husband Lee Andrews.

Speaking in a Facebook Reel, she said: 'You know the saying - anyone would move mountains to be with the one they love? I am an example of that. I would get on an empty flight - technically where there's a war going on - for love.

'So anyone who has got a long-distance relationship, they can work, although, I can't be apart from Lee and he can't be apart from me so we make it work to be together all the time.'

For the unversed, Katie and Lee initially tied the knot in January just weeks after meeting, before holding a second, legal ceremony in February – much to the shock and concern of fans and family, due to rumours of Lee being a scammer.