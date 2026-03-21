Jelly Roll talks about wife Bunnie Xo being called ‘gold digger'

Jelly Roll has shut down claims that his wife Bunnie Xo married him for his money, and his response is as disarming as it is funny.

Speaking to Taste of Country Nights, the 41-year-old rapper said he actually enjoys hearing the gold digger accusations, even if his wife is less amused.

"I love it when they call her a gold digger," he said. "She hates it. It just flames her up."

For Jelly Roll, though, the suggestion is simply too absurd to take seriously.

"It just tickles me absolutely pink because when I met her, I was homeless living out of a 1996 conversion van, so if anyone was digging for gold it was I, Popeye. I was couch-surfing and made it to the bedroom."

Bunnie Xo, 46, has been married to Jelly Roll since 2016, and the pair have built a reputation for their refreshing honesty about their relationship, the good parts and the difficult ones alike.

That candidness is at the heart of Bunnie Xo's memoir Stripped Down: Unfiltered and Unapologetic, which came out in February and includes frank accounts of their early relationship, including Jelly Roll's infidelity.

"I tried to be as real as possible with the situation," she told Us Weekly. "I think I might have even toned it down."

Jelly Roll had nothing but admiration for what his wife had written.

"I'm just proud of her for telling her story so unapologetically," he said. "She talks about everything fearlessly, from domestic assault to sexual assault. I'm just proud of her. She's so brave."