Justin Timberlake’s Hamptons DWI arrest video has been released

Justin Timberlake's attempt to keep his DWI arrest footage out of the public eye has failed and the video is now out, showing the singer stumbling during sobriety tests and telling officers, "These are, like, hard tests."

Timberlake, 45, had filed a lawsuit against the Long Island town of Sag Harbor earlier this month in a bid to prevent the footage from being released.

That effort was unsuccessful.

The video shows the SexyBack singer being pulled over in his grey 2025 BMW before being put through a series of field sobriety tests by officers.

He appeared confused and unsteady throughout. When asked to walk a straight line, he stumbled a couple of times. As the pressure of the situation mounted, he told the officers, "My heart's racing."

He was polite throughout the encounter, responding to officers with "yes, sir", but declined to take a breathalyser test on multiple occasions.

A female companion arrived at the scene after he was handcuffed and placed in the back of a squad car, offering to drive his vehicle away.

Timberlake was arrested in June 2024 and charged with one count of driving while intoxicated, along with two traffic citations for failing to stop at a stop sign and failing to keep right.

According to a source who spoke to Page Six at the time, he had been at the historic American Hotel in Sag Harbor for dinner with friends before being pulled over, with police reportedly stationed outside.

Friends on the scene pleaded with officers to let him go.

One detail that emerged at the time painted a particularly awkward picture of how the night unfolded.

"The cop didn't know who he was at first," a source told Page Six. "Justin said under his breath, 'This is going to ruin the tour.' The cop replied, 'What tour?' Justin said, 'The world tour.'"

His mugshot, taken after he was brought into custody, showed visibly bloodshot eyes.

Timberlake subsequently took a plea deal, with his DWI charge reduced to a traffic violation rather than a criminal offence.