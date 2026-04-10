Joshua Bassett sparks backlash after Olivia Rodrigo mention ahead of 'OR3'

Joshua Bassett lands in hot water after confession about Olivia Rodrigo

Joshua Bassett landed in social media backlash after addressing a question about his very public breakup with Olivia Rodrigo.

The 25-year-old actor replied to a social media post speculating about whether his upcoming memoir, Rookie, discusses his relationship with the pop superstar, 23, which became inspiration for her song drivers license.

The High School Musical star ambiguously replied, "let's just say it's essentially a diary entry."

The confession landed Bassett under attack from Rodrigo's fans as they claimed he was using his ex girlfriend for clout at the time when she has all the attention because of her new album coming out.

A social media sleuth wrote, "everyone tryna get a piece of olivia ever since the album announced," and "the concept of only being able to stay relevant through your ex from 5 years ago."

While the majority had a negative response to Bassett's confession, some became the voice of reason and argued that the love triangle drama between him, Rodrigo, and Sabrina Carpenter affected him severely and he deserves the right to tell his side of the story.

"You guys expected him to not talk abt the drama and the hate he got from the world during that time?? When it’s book abt everything he’s gone through.. like it’s not about Olivia or Sabrina it’s about his experience and the death threats, depression, etc that he went through during his whole life it’s not just about the drama or the crazy fans," one X user wrote.

The memoir comes out on May 5.