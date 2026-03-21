Govt urges energy conservation amid Mideast conflict

Federal minister Atta Tarar (right) and Ali Pervaiz Malik addressing press conference on March 21, 2026. — Screengrab via GeoNews

Govt urges public to adopt austerity, conserve energy amid fuel crisis.

Tarar says oil conservation must be ensured at all costs during crisis.

Ministers warn future fuel price hikes likely, urge responsible usage.

The federal government on Saturday urged the public to adopt further austerity measures and cooperate with authorities to conserve energy amid a fuel crisis triggered by the Middle East conflict.

Addressing a press conference here, Information Minister Attaullah Tarar and Petroleum Minister Ali Pervaiz Malik called on citizens to play an active role in reducing fuel consumption.

The joint presser comes a day after Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif rejected recommendations for further increasing petrol and diesel prices. The premier made the announcement during an address to the nation, delivered on the eve of Eid ul Fitr.

Two weeks ago, the govt sharply increased petrol and diesel prices by Rs55 per litre, citing disruptions to global oil markets caused by the ongoing US‑Israel and Iran war.

Addressing the presser today, ministers warned that further increases in fuel prices could not be ruled out, given volatility in global markets. “Future price increases may be likely,” they said, urging the public to use existing fuel reserves responsibly.

“People should step forward and adopt austerity measures to support the govt’s efforts in conserving energy,” the ministers said, stressing the need for collective responsibility during the ongoing crisis.

“We must ensure oil conservation at all costs,” Tarar said, adding that petroleum product prices are determined in line with international market trends.

Tarar said the government had taken steps to shield the public from the impact of global price increases. “This week, an increase of Rs150 in petrol and Rs250 in diesel was averted,” he said.

Petroleum Minister Malik said the region is currently facing heightened tensions, which are affecting global energy markets. “The prime minister brought his entire team together and adopted austerity measures,” he said, adding that the privileges of the government team had been reduced.

He said the govt’s cost-cutting efforts helped prevent an increase in fuel prices during the current week. “Keeping in view the joy of Eid, the prime minister decided to maintain petrol and diesel prices,” Malik said.

Malik stressed that both the govt and the public must play their part in conserving energy. “The public must also fulfil its responsibility,” he said, adding that consultations with provincial governments would be held to establish a stronger system.