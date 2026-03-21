Road closures ahead of Rock 'n' Roll Half Marathon in DC today:Know every detail here

Today nearly 18,000 runners are hitting the streets for the DC Rock n’ Roll Half Marathon and 5K Saturday.

The marathon is expected to cause road closures in Washington D.C. on Saturday March 21, 2026.

According to the D.C. police the closures have already been in place since Friday, March 20, 2026 and will last until 6 p.m. Today, Saturday, March 21, 2026.

“All road closures are in effect until further notice. Use caution and follow Police directions.”

If you are planning on moving out, the following guide can help you to avoid road closure.

The following streets will remain closed to vehicle traffic starting from 6 p.m. on Friday, March 20 till 6 p.m. Saturday, March 21, 2026.

Pennsylvania Avenue from 3rd Street to 7th Street, NW Constitution Avenue from 3rd Street to 7TH Street, NW 4th Street Madison Drive to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW 6th Street from Indiana Avenue to Constitution Avenue, NW

The following streets are closed to all sorts of traffic effective from 3 a.m. on Saturday, March 21, 2026, to 12 p.m. on Saturday, March 21, 2026.

Constitution Avenue from 9th Street to 15th Street, NW

If you usually take the following routes, then avoid on Saturday, March 21, from 6 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Constitution Avenue from 15th Street 23rd Street, NW 10th Street from Constitution Avenue to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW 12th Street from Constitution Avenue to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW 14th Street from Constitution Avenue to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW Virginia Avenue from 18th Street to 19th Street, NW 18th Street from Constitution Avenue to E Street, NW 1800 block of C Street, NW E Street from 18th Street to 19th Street, NW E Street from 18th Street to 19th Street, NW 19th Street from E Street to Constitution Avenue, NW 27th Street from Virginia Avenue to Whitehurst Freeway, NW I Street from 27th Street to Virginia Avenue, NW Calvert Street from 24th Street to Columbia Road, NW Adams Mill Road from 18th Street to Calvert Street, NW Columbia Road from 18th Street to 16th Street, NW Harvard Street from 16th Street to 5th Street, NW 5TH Street from Harvard Street to Bryant Street, NW Bryant Street from 4th Street to North Capitol Street, NW North Capitol Street from Bryant Street to K Street, NW K Street from North Capitol Street to 5th Street, NW 4TH Street from K Street to 6th Street, NW 6th Street from E Street to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

Who’s the oldest runner in Rock n’ Roll DC Marathon?

Olimpia Lopez, a DC native, is the oldest female runner participating in the half marathon covering a distance of 13.1 miles at age 76.